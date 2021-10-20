RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Statement on the situation in Ethiopia

Australia is deeply concerned at reports of airstrikes on the Tigray capital, Mekelle, and the escalation of conflict in northern Ethiopia. Australia condemns the ongoing fighting, use of sexual violence and severe restrictions on humanitarian access.

As the conflict nears its one-year anniversary it continues to have a devastating impact on the lives of civilians.

Australia calls on all parties to the conflict to exercise restraint and end the violence. Humanitarian agencies must also be allowed to provide urgent life-saving support to the millions of people impacted.

Australia urges the Ethiopian Government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front to immediately end hostilities and reach a negotiated solution for the people of Ethiopia and the country’s stability.

Many Australians have close ties to Ethiopia. I extend my deep sympathies to those who have family and friends affected by the conflict.

