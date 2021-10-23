RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Statement on the resumption of humanitarian activities in Burkina Faso

Authors:

APO Importer

As of 21 October, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has resumed its activities in Burkina Faso after the suspension initially ordered by the Ministry of Women, National Solidarity and Humanitarian Action on 27 September was lifted.

Norwegian Refugee Council
Norwegian Refugee Council

NRC has been working in Burkina Faso since 2019 and remains deeply committed to supporting displaced populations and host communities through a wide range of programmes, including the provision of shelter, water, education, legal assistance, and support for food security and livelihoods. We look forward to further constructive cooperation with the government towards this end.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Norwegian Refugee Council.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

REPORT: Medikal arrested for brandishing a gun on social media (VIDEO)

REPORT: Medikal arrested for brandishing a gun on social media (VIDEO)

Elon Musk is now set to become the 1st trillionaire on the planet

Elon Musk is now set to become the 1st trillionaire on the planet

How to ask for sex from your spouse

How to ask for sex from your spouse

5 reasons why you should eat cucumber at night

5 reasons why you should eat cucumber at night

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

United States Donates 1.6 Million More COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines to Egypt

U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt

Ugandan troops feted with medals for contribution to peace and stability in Somalia

African Union Mission in Somalia

Ceasefire in Central African Republic a 'critical step': UN chief

UN News