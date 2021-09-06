Statement on Technical Consultative Meeting of the Darfur Permanent Ceasefire Committee

UNITAMS will convene a technical consultative meeting of the Permanent Ceasefire Committee of the Darfur Permanent Ceasefire and Final Security Arrangement of the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan. The meeting will discuss the implementation modalities of the Permanent Ceasefire Committee and its subsidiary mechanisms, and will include participants who are members of these entities (military and security officials, armed movement signatories), as well other stakeholders including representatives from the Transitional Government of Sudan, and from Darfur including the Regional Governor, Walis of Darfur States and their representatives, women’s protection networks and other civil society representatives.