RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Statement by UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Director Mohamed M. Malick Fall following bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia

Authors:

APO Importer

“At least 13 school children and four school staff are among dozens reported to have been injured when a bomb detonated near a school in Mogadishu, Somalia in the early hours of Thursday morning. The blast is said to have claimed the lives of at least eight people. The bombing also damaged the school and its facilities.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

“Schools – and any other place where children congregate – should at all times be safe for children. Unfortunately, as we have seen in Somalia and other countries around the world, violent attacks are carried out in total disregard to the lives of civilians, including children and their families. This violence is not only morally egregious but is in violation of international humanitarian law. UNICEF calls upon all parties to always uphold the safety of children and protect them from any form of violence and harm.”

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways to protect yourself from snake bites in the toilet

5 ways to protect yourself from snake bites in the toilet

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Court orders arrest of Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Jacky

Court orders arrest of Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Jacky

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

What happens when you borrow money from an online loan app and can't pay back

What happens when you borrow money from an online loan app and can't pay back

Trending

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

Libya: The Re-Emergence of a Hydrocarbon Giant

Energy Capital & Power

Lions de Fer lift Rwanda Rugby National League 2019

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF)