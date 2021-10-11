RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Statement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)has received astatement titled“Statement byBarqaOfficials in the Government of National Unity,” issued today following a meeting that took place in Benghazi.

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)

The Missiontakes note of the issues set out in the statement andcalls on the Government of National Unity to address them without delay. The Mission calls on all parties in Libya to engage in direct and constructive dialogue to resolve all arising concerns and to continue to adhere to the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF)’s Roadmap.

UNSMIL strongly urges all parties to avoid an escalation and refrain from any action that could threaten the unity of the country and its institutions and the wellbeing of the Libyan people;pose a threat to domestic orinternational peace and security; andcoulddirectly or indirectlyhinderthe holding of elections on 24 December 2021.The Mission recalls the respective resolutions of the UN SC that envisage possible measures against individualsor entities who obstruct the successful completion of Libya’s political transition.

UNSMILurges the parties in Libya to work together in a spirit of compromise,acceptance of each other, and fairness,with the aim of addressinggrievances and concerns through negotiation while putting the unity and stability of the country and the interests of the Libyan people first.

UNSMIL reminds all concerned actors in Libya of the importance of respecting the 24 December election date set by the LPDF Roadmap and endorsed by the UN Security Council in its resolution 2570 (2021),in order to realize the aspiration of the Libyan people to elect their representatives democratically thus creating the new institutions and authorities with strong popular mandate and legitimacy. The current status quo is not only unsustainable but leads to instability and division.

