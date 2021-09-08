RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Statement by IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie: Debt Treatment from Chad's Private Creditors is Crucial to its Economic Recovery

Authors:

APO Importer

Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie , Director of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) African Department, has issued the following statement on Chad:

International Monetary Fund (IMF)
International Monetary Fund (IMF)

“Chad’s economic and financing situation continues to worsen following the combined shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, oil price decline, climate change, and terrorist attacks. IMF staff and the Chadian authorities have continued a close dialogue on economic policies. Recent discussions confirm growing concerns about financing difficulties, forcing the government to cut critical social and development outlays, which, unless soon reversed, could have serious negative social and security consequences.

Recommended articles

“Chad’s debt is assessed as unsustainable. A debt treatment is therefore critical and would pave the way for the IMF’s Executive Board to approve financing in support of Chad’s program of carefully targeted fiscal adjustment and reforms that were agreed with IMF staff in January . It would also open the door for the provision of significant financial support by other development partners.

“Official creditors in the Creditor Committee for Chad under the Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the DSSI (Common Framework), have, in their statement of June 16, supported Chad’s envisaged IMF-supported program and committed to negotiate debt restructuring terms accordingly. Comparable treatment from Chad’s private creditors is now necessary.

“A credible debt restructuring process with private creditors is needed to unlock the official financing that Chad urgently needs. A strong commitment from private creditors on their willingness to negotiate such debt treatments consistent with the parameters of the envisaged IMF-supported program without further delay would help boost Chad’s economic recovery and poverty reduction efforts. The IMF’s Managing Director has also endorsed the call by the Creditor Committee for private creditors to commit to negotiate such debt treatment without delay. The international community will be monitoring developments closely and looks forward to concrete progress in the engagement between Chad and its private creditors in the coming days.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: I will give my wife a second chance - Tega's husband on adultery saga

Mum has slept with almost all men in our area; "I don’t know who to report her to" – 19-year-old man

This is how to stay sexually intimate in a long distance relationship

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Here are the top 7 positions of Nigerian albums on the Billboard 200

'After I caught her cheating, she threatened to kill herself' - Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri speaks after breakup

Ayisha Modi promises to fix her ‘yellowish teeth’ after Afia Schwarzenegger trolled her

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' to become Nigeria's highest charting album ever on the Billboard 200

These factors are responsible for the sudden growth of grey hair while you're still young