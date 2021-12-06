SRSG meeting with representatives of some of the Khartoum State Resistance Committees

On the evening of Sunday, 5 December, the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Sudan (SRSG), welcomed a group of representatives of the local Resistance Committees in Khartoum to the Headquarters of United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission In Sudan (UNITAMS). This follows the SRSG’s invitation to various representatives of Resistance Committees to engage in discussion and share their views on political developments in Sudan and Sudan’s democratic transition.