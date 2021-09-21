The United Nations condemns any attempt - whether a coup or otherwise - to undermine the democratic political transition process and the pluralistic nature of the state as stipulated in the constitutional declaration.
Special Representative of the Secretary-General Statement Condemning Coup Attempt
In my capacity as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, I unequivocally condemn the attempted military coup at dawn today.
The United Nations rejects any calls for a military coup or the replacement of the transitional government with military rule.
I reiterate the United Nations' continued commitment to assist, advise and support inclusive civilian governance in Sudan.
I also want to stress the need for the continued commitment of all stakeholders to an inclusive transition process and to realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people towards a peaceful, stable and democratic future.
