Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya Discusses with UK High-Level Officials Support for Elections, Withdrawal of Mercenaries/Foreign Forces and Advancing Peace Process in Libya

He held a meeting with the Rt. Hon. James Cleverly, Minister for the Middle East & North Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, to discuss the progress made so far in the peace process in Libya, including the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap. Special Envoy Kubiš and Mr. Cleverly emphasized the importance of holding the national election on 24 December as set out by the LPDF Roadmap and the swift withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya. The Special Envoy also met with Mr. George Hodgson, Head of North Africa Department at FCDO, his deputy Ms. Rosy Cave and other officials of the ministry.