South Sudan Oil & Power Returns for Fifth Edition in 2022

Built against a backdrop of successful energy conferences in country for the last five years, SSOP 2022 represents the ideal platform for networking and partnerships in energy and related sectors. ECP is proud to support and work alongside the Ministry of Petroleum, the Ministry of Energy and Dams, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Investment, utilizing a multi-sector, multi-stakeholder approach and emphasizing an inclusive and integrated approach to energy sector growth. Working closely with the nation’s energy leaders, and utilizing regional relationships formed over several years, SSOP has managed to deliver unsurpassed events each year since 2017. In 2022 and beyond, SSOP will use this momentum to accelerate investment and development in South Sudan.

SSOP is proud to have the support of the region’s top energy organizations, including joint operating companies Dar Petroleum Operating Company, Greater Pioneer Operating Company, and Sudd Petroleum Operating Company; national oil company Nilepet; international partners and service providers Petronas, China National Petroleum Corporation, Strategic Fuel Fund, Schlumberger, Oranto Petroleum, Centurion Law Group, Elsewedy Electric and Stanbic Bank; and local companies Trinity Energy, Nile Petroleum Services Co., IPTEC, Specialist Services and more. The success of the SSOP conferences is owed to these sponsors, and key partners the African Energy Chamber.

“ECP is proud to announce the 2022 edition of South Sudan’s premier energy event. As the event celebrates its fifth anniversary in the country, SSOP 2022 is committed, now more than ever, to see a new era of energy and broader economic success in South Sudan. SSOP has the support of notable energy companies and leaders across the region, which will be a driving force of the event’s ongoing success. SSOP 2022 will be the biggest and best energy event in South Sudan in 2022, and we are excited to be a part of the country’s multi-sector transformation,” stated Kelly-Ann Mealia, Chairperson at ECP.

Meanwhile, ECP has announced an expansion to the SSOP 2022 program, introducing multiple events that will take place during the same week as SSOP 2022 in multiple venues across the capital, Juba. Expanding the event’s investment focus, SSOP 2022 is committed to emphasizing inclusivity among economic sectors in South Sudan.

“SSOP 2022 will be critical for the country’s development. By introducing multi-sector South Sudanese opportunities to regional and international investors, and providing an inclusive platform for increased collaboration and integration among key sectors in the country, SSOP 2022 will accelerate partnerships, deals, and transactions in South Sudan,” Mealia stated.

