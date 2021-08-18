RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Sonangol President & CEO Sebasti�o Gaspar Martins Confirmed as Speaker at Angola Oil Gas (AOG) 2021

Sonangol CEO Sebastião Gaspar Martins, Confirmed Speaker at Angola Oil Gas (AOG) 2021, will provide essential insights on Angola's energy portfolio diversification to attract investment in the energy industry; Sebastião Gaspar Martins will share an update on Sonangol's regeneration program and drive discussions on potential energy partnerships and deals across Angola’s energy sector; Organized by Energy Capital &amp; Power ( EnergyCapitalPower.com ) under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, AOG 2021 is the first in-person attendance energy event in Angola in 2021.

Sonangol CEO Sebastião Gaspar Martins has been confirmed as a speaker at the Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) 2021 Conference at Luanda's Centro de Convenções de Talatona on September 9th-10th. He is expected to lead the Angolan narrative on energy portfolio diversification to explore new and existing investment opportunities across the oil and gas industry value chain.

He will also present an update on Sonangol's regeneration program and share a clear vision of the national oil company's strategic partnership plans for the downstream sector.

“We are honored to have Sonangol CEO Mr. Sebastião Gaspar Martins as a guest speaker at AOG2021, Africa’s most anticipated international energy conference of 2021. His presence further cements the value of the event in fostering critical discussions on the diversification of the energy portfolio in Angola,” states João Gaspar Marques, International Conference Director for Energy Capital and Power (ECP), the organizer of the event.

Under the theme Angola Oil and Gas Industry -The Roadmap to Regeneration &amp; Growth, AOG 2021 is the first in-person energy event on the 2021 calendar in Angola. The conference will address the most recent government reforms, opportunities available on upcoming licensing rounds, and the tender announcement for the 200,000bpd Lobito refinery.

AOG 2021 is an exclusive, transformative, and sector-advancing platform for networking, deal-making, and investment partnerships that will drive Angola's energy sector growth and success. Organized by ECP and under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, AOG 2021 is committed to accelerating Angolan energy progress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital &amp; Power.

To register for the AOG 2021 virtual networking platform,please visit www.angolaoilandgas2021.com

To learn more about Angola's energy investment opportunities and learn more about sponsorship opportunities at AOG 2021, visit www.angolaoilandgas2021.com or contact sales@energycapitalpower.com

