Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Departs for a one-day Working Visit to Guinea

It should be noted that although the Republic of Guinea has been suspended by ECOWAS from all Community activities due to the military coup, ECOWAS member states are not prevented from engaging the Republic of Guinea on bilateral issues.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has been accompanied to the Republic of Guinea by a four-man delegation including the Speaker of Sierra Leone’s Parliament, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Deputy Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff.