Siemens, the German Government and the Solidarity Fund hand over a 100-bed modular hospital solution

"Jointly with Siemens, we are sending a strong signal today that our partner countries can rely on us in these difficult times. Because we know: We will only defeat COVID-19 by working together globally or not at all. That is why we are working with South Africa to help it establish its own vaccine production,” said Dr. Gerd Müller, German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development.

“As we open this new facility, we are reminded of the fact that for healthy economies, we need healthy societies. Governments and companies must stand together in the fight against COVID-19. This project shows how through collaboration and technology, we can tackle big challenges and transform societies. I am proud to support the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in their efforts to combat the pandemic and provide high-quality healthcare for years to come,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG.

Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa says, “South Africa’s healthcare system, much like other countries was not prepared for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and has taken strain. Mobilizing resources has been crucial in helping to curb the disease and to reduce the burden on the sector. With our donation we’re assisting the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital to provide effective healthcare to the community of Mdantsane. This reflects our commitment to uplifting the country’s societies.”

The speedy construction of the hospital module in less than 100 days has been made possible by the outstanding commitment and collaboration of all project partners. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development – through Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) – is funding the project with up to R 63 million. The charitable association Siemens Caring Hands has contributed donations of R 9 million raised from Siemens employees, effectively doubling the in-kind contributions made by Siemens and Siemens Healthineers. Africa´s leading pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmaceuticals has provided an additional R4 million for the project. The South African Solidarity Fund has been instrumental in efficiently managing the donations while the Eastern Cape Department of Health is ensuring the professional operation of the unit by deploying dedicated staff and providing medical supplies.

“The completion of the Cecilia Makiwane Modular Hospital Solution is particularly timely. With winter upon us, and the emerging possibility of a third wave, it is vital to keep finding ways to support our provincial health systems. This modular solution is not only practical and impactful, it represents the kind of agile, purpose-led solutions that are needed to combat an epidemic that is evolving before our eyes.” Tandi Nzimande, CEO of the Solidarity Fund.

The modular hospital solution will be equipped with Siemens Healthineers medical technology which includes Acuson P500 ultrasound units, MobilettElara MaxX-Ray machines andblood gas machines. This range of imaging equipment is uniquely designed for maximum mobility and is indispensable in detecting Covid-19 infections.

The solution also includes Siemens’ reliable fire detectionrange as well as modern UV disinfection equipment from Violet Defense that will support in controlling contaminations in high contact areas of the modular hospital; furthermore, Siemens is powering the new expansion with a solar modular configuration with battery storage by SustainSolar, using the Siemens Sicam microgrid controller to enable a decentralized and clean power supply 24/7, 365 days.

“Siemens Caring Hands has taken on an enormous challenge. With the donations from Siemens and its employees, Siemens Caring Hands wants to assist in mitigating the terrible consequences of the pandemic. I am grateful that we, together with the German government and GIZ, can now make a substantial contribution to South Africa as well. This comprehensive solidarity is part of the Siemens DNA”, said Stephan Frucht, Board member of Siemens Caring Hands e.V.

Communities like Mdantsane are not adequately prepared to deal with the major health effects posed by the pandemic and require as much assistance as possible to manage its outcomes.

“This partnership in the development of the Cecilia Makiwane Modular Hospital Solution, represents Aspens local commitment to East London and our contribution towards the sustainability of communities in which we operate. We further believe that this project will ensure accessibility to healthcare especially as our country continues to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development, Aspen Pharmacare.

“This development will certainly address some of the key challenges we face as a health institution, located in the biggest township in East London. The building of the Modular hospital will ease the pressure on the high volume of patients as well as create an efficient medical-service facility. We are extremely grateful to the stakeholders involved in this remarkable initiative” says Sicelo Msi, CEO of the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Siemens AG.

Contact for journalists: Boitumelo Masike Mobile +27 83393 0629 E-mail: Boitumelo.masike@siemens.com

Althea Borman Mobile +27 71360 8873 E-mail: Althea.borman@siemens.com

For further information on Siemens in South Africa, please visit: https://sie.ag/3w6zUPu Follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/siemensafrica

About Siemens AG: SiemensAG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in SiemensEnergy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September28,2020.