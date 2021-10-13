RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Libya

Authors:

APO Importer

Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte (IFS:1994), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Libya with residence in Tunis.

Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India
Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

'You can't be begging me and petitioning me at the same time' - Tonto Dikeh reacts to Janemena's petition

'You can't be begging me and petitioning me at the same time' - Tonto Dikeh reacts to Janemena's petition

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Trending

Steyn City's City Centre development officially opens for public sales

Steyn City

Hundreds of African financial professionals benefit from European Investment Bank banking and microfinance academy

European Investment Bank (EIB)

Conference on land governance to engage cultural and creative sector practitioners

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)