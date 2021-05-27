Shoot Like a Pro: Canon Ambassadors Share Redline Challenge Tips for Capturing Light in the Dark

Known for his iconic fashion and beauty images, Canon ambassador, Emmanuel Oyeleke (https://bit.ly/3vu64US) from Nigeria pointed out that one doesn’t need to always light the whole scene as the shadow does its magic. Many upcoming photographers are often scared of using shadows as they want a polished clean look, and he notes that emphasizing on shadows is important.

MennaHossam ( https://bit.ly/3vqzyTG ), another Canon ambassador andan Egyptian fine art and fashion photographer whose imaginative work is inspired by myth, fantasy and visual storytelling,notes the importance ofavoidinganything that'snot linkedto the subject,insteadarranging additional shadow orlighting a plant so it casts a shadow on your subject, makingthe image more atmospheric.

Tip 2: Experiment with different light sources

With a competition brief like this, it can be easy to lean on traditional techniques and tools such as your camera flash or a lighting panel, but Canon Ambassadors highlight the power of experimenting with different light sources. Emmanuel ( https://bit.ly/3fHOeHi ) tells us that there are no rules whenit comesto shootingin thedark, asit can be blurry orgrainy, but with a few simple lighting techniquesonecan completely transform well-known landscapes. The darker it is, the more impact you can have with your light.

Menna ( https://bit.ly/3hWyJhv ) points out thatlight and shadow are also critical parts. She recommends using a range of different light sources - such as torches, projectors or even bike lights - to create the right look and feel for each image. Photographing in the dark with this small, direct source of lightshe says,can be exciting because it gives you adramatic, stylised look.Also, havinga model in front of the projection distorts the image and creates a more abstract, interesting photo. As much as possibleupcomingphotographers should try to useunconventional light sources available intheirenvironment to create atmosphere.

Tip 3: Play with long exposures

Both ambassadors note that painting with light is a great way to create landscape photos which look unnatural. One can either opt for long exposure or use dronesasa great tool for putting light andcolour where onewouldn’t ever normally see it in nature. How fascinating it isto see the red-light contrast against the deep blue of the night sky. To paint with a light source such as a drone or even a laser pen, it is crucial that you get your camera settings right. One could use slow shutter speeds together with flash and then use a laser pen to draw with light. A shutter speed of 2 seconds, with an ISO of around 100 and aperture at 11 creates these light trails. You can easily paint any shape or emphasise certain elements of your subject with this technique. You never know what you are going toget, just experiment.

If you feel inspired by the Canon Ambassadors, there is still time to shoot and enter a winning image.

