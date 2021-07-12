Sergio Henao Finishes Top 20 as Le Tour Enters Andorra on Stage 15

Sergio Henao was one of the first 8 riders to go clear before another 24 riders came across to the front group. Groupama-FDJ had numbers in the front group and so they took control of the pace and pushed the lead out to over 9’00”, ahead of the yellow jersey group.

The first real shake up in the race happened on the climb of Port d’Envalira, when the attacks started in the break but also back in the peloton, Ineos and Movistar upped the pace.

Henao came into difficulty on near the top of exposed climb as the strong winds also contributed to the group splitting. A select group made it over the top and descended to the base of the final climb, where Kuss then attacked early on and distanced his counterparts.

The American would not be seen again, and took a very good victory. Henao managed to hold of the chase from the yellow jersey group to finish 18th on the stage and retained his 18th position on the overall classification too.

Sergio Henao

I fought really hard to get into the break today, as we'd planned, and we managed to get a small group together at the start which was perfect. We then had the bigger group come across to us and I rode very comfortably.

There was a very special moment for me with my family waiting for me on the final climb, and I gave it my all so I'm proud of my fighting performance.

We'll take stock again on the rest day, recover well and then look ahead to an exciting final week heading towards Paris. There's still a lot of racing to be done in this race.

