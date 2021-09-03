Senegal Industry Leaders to Drive a Strong Discussion on Regional Upstream Markets, Promote Local Content, National Oil Companies, and African Narratives at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Representing Senegal’s national oil company (NOC), Managing Directors Faye and Medou will provide a detailed snapshot of the current upstream market in Senegal, emphasizing the role played by the NOC in advancing Senegal’s industry. With a participating interest in all upstream commercial hydrocarbon activities, the company has accelerated oil and gas exploration and production, effectively positioning Senegal as a regional gas hub and global competitor. The restructuring of the NOC in January 2020 saw both Faye and Medou elected as Managing Directors, and under their leadership, the company has effectively navigated the global pandemic, enhancing industry activities and ensuring the successful development of the country’s energy sector. At AEW in Cape Town, both Faye and Medou will demonstrate the success seen by the NOC over the last two years, introducing key investment opportunities to international stakeholders and driving a strong discussion on the role of Senegal in Africa’s energy future.

Meanwhile, with the country aggressively pursuing accelerated hydrocarbon development; Cos Petrogaz has played a notable role in advancing Senegal’s standing as a Gas Mega Hub, successfully leveraging regional collaboration and market-driven policies to drive development. Both Permanent Secretary Ousmane Ndiaye and Kane have played an instrumental role in the company’s progress, with Cos Petrogaz successfully steering Senegal’s oil and gas sector into a new age of development. With the mandate to lead, coordinate, and monitor the development of oil and gas projects, in line with the Emerging Senegal Plan – a comprehensive development model constituting the reference for economic and social policy – Cos Petrogaz is facilitating efficient, mutually beneficial hydrocarbon development in Senegal and the wider region. At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, both Ndiaye and Kane will emphasize the role that Senegalese companies play in driving regional growth, that progressive policies play in ensuring hydrocarbon developments translate into socio-economic growth, and that streamlined processes are put in place for the country’s energy transformation.

Finally, representing the Senegalese people and business community, Ba will drive an African-focused narrative at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, promoting the value of local content, capacity building, and skills transfer. As Executive Director at the INPG - an organization established in 2017 with the aim of developing national expertise and promoting the employment of Senegalese people in the oil and gas sectors - Ba is a strong advocate for human capital development, promoting the role that the local population will play in enhancing Africa’s energy growth. Ba will provide an alternative narrative to other Senegalese leaders, going beyond industry activity dialogue to include a strong focus on local content. Ba will promote national capacity enhancement at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, providing insight into strategies to drive local content, strengthen the capacity of national actors, and improve the management of oil and gas resources.

“The delegation from Senegal, led by H.E. Minister Aissatou Sophie Gladima, will drive a strong discussion on the role that the country and its oil and gas activities will play in advancing Africa’s energy growth. Industry leaders such as Mamadou Faye, Aguibou Ba, Ousmane Ndiaye, Mamadou Fall Kane, and Joseph Medou all represent critical participants in the discussion on Africa’s energy future. By coming to Cape Town in November, the Senegal delegation will drive investment in the country, promote the significant achievements made thus far, and further position Senegal as both a global and African oil and gas leader,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

