Security Council Press Statement on Killing of Civilians in Burkina Faso

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They underlined that the efforts of MINUSMA [United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali], Operation Barkhane and the Force Conjointe of the G5 Sahel contribute to creating a more secure environment in the Sahel region. They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States to act in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.