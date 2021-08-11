Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Confirms Attendance at Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) 2021

Yury Sentyurin is an experienced diplomat and will bring to AOG 2021 his vision of the future of natural gas within the energy transition and sustainable solutions for the monetization of this resource. Mr. Sentyurin actively promotes the need for international cooperation on effective and flexible management of gas resources as an efficient and future-proof solution for Africa’s power generation needs. He is optimistic about the positive developments in Angola and sub-Saharan Africa specifically and believes Angola has made significant progress with its gas development efforts. The Angolan government's unwavering endeavours in this field are reflected in the investment interest from local and international companies on downstream initiatives.

The Angolan government is focusing its efforts on diversifying its energy portfolio. Recently, the government launched several downstream investment opportunities to pave a new road to an energy independent future.

“H.E. Yury Sentyurin's participation in AOG 2021 honours us and raises the bar on the discussions that will take place at this historic event. His contributions will be invaluable for the debate on the future of gas in Angola, its role in the country’s economic diversification and in the path to a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape,” states João Gaspar Marques, International Conference Director at Energy Capital and Power (ECP), the organizer of the AOG 2021 conference.

H.E Yury Sentyurin is the third Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and was appointed at the 19th Ministerial Meeting in Moscow, Russia, in January 2018.

AOG 2021 is the most highly anticipated energy event in Africa in 2021 and is an exclusive, transformative, and sector-advancing platform for networking, deal-making, and investment partnerships that will drive Angola's energy sector growth and success. Organized by ECP and under the patronage of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, AOG 2021 is committed to accelerating Angola’s energy sector growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

To register for the AOG 2021 virtual networking platform, please visit www.AngolaOilandGas2021.com .

To learn more about Angola's energy investment opportunities and find out more information regarding sponsorship opportunities at AOG 2021, visit www.AngolaOilandGas2021.com or contact sales@energycapitalpower.com .

Media files