Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attack on Civilians in Gao, Mali

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks perpetrated against civilians on 8August in the Gao region in Mali, where at least 50civilians were reportedly killed and several wounded. The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali(MINUSMA) sent peacekeepers to the area to protect civilians and has increased its day and night patrolling to deter any further attacks and facilitate the delivery of basic services in the affected area, in coordination with the Malian Defence and Security Forces.

The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the bereaved families. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.These deliberate attacks against civilian populations constitute serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law. MINUSMA stands ready to assist the Malian authorities in bringing the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.

