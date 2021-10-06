Secretary-General appoints Staffan de Mistura of Italy as his Personal Envoy for Western Sahara

The new Personal Envoy will provide good offices on behalf of the Secretary-General.He will work with all relevant interlocutors, including the parties, neighbouring countries and other stakeholders, guided by Security Council resolution 2548 (2020) and other relevant resolutions.

Mr. de Mistura brings more than 40 years of experience in diplomacy and political affairs.During his career with the United Nations, he served as Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, providing good offices aimed at promoting a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis. Prior appointments include Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and for Iraq, Personal Representative of the Secretary-General for Southern Lebanon, and Director of the United Nations Information Centre in Rome. He also served the Organization in various posts in Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Vietnam and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, among others.