Scottish business Network looks to deepen Africa relations across Angolan Energy Sector

The webinar’s unique structure aims to provide an optimum user experience coupled with exceptional insight and regional opportunities. With topics ranging from General market overviews, Energy mix masterplan to Skills training, Production & Transmission, Renewables, Gas to Power and Decommissioning the format will provide the latest insight into national policy and operating outlook.

The next event as part of The Africa Energy Series will be Angola on the 5 th May which will explore how to take advantage of the opportunities within the country’s energy sector.

A major oil-exporting country and OPEC member, Angola is sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest economy. Angola and West Africa in general has been experiencing a higher demand for energy in recent years with an increasingly urban population, economic development and high European demand for its low sulphur oil. With the country having a mature Oil & Gas market they are now looking at not only how they extend the economic producing life of the fields using cost-effective, low-risk technologies but what will be needed for decommissioning, skills development and renewables.

In this webinar you will find out about the many opportunities that exist within the country and how companies and regulators are coming to terms with the amount of work to be done in the near future to maximise existing and fields, decommission depleted fields, and the financing, technical and regulatory challenges to do so.

Delegates can register athttps://bit.ly/3eYr3Zg

A range of organisations are being engaged throughout the process and supporting with the events including Scottish Development International, UK Department for International Trade, African Energy Chamber (http://EnergyChamber.org), African Governments, Embassies and the private sector.

According to the African Energy Chamber’s SVP Verner Ayukegba who will be taking part in the event, “Angola remains a prime target for investment, following reforms in the operating environment made in recent years by the government. We do believe Scotland’s unique experience in the energy sector offers Scottish services companies’ unique opportunities in Angola.”

Frazer Lang, Chief Executive at SABA said : “These events provide a great opportunity to enhance trade and collaboration between Scotland and various countries across Africa at a time when the Scottish and UK government are growing and diversifying their global trading relationships. I’m delighted that, despite the challenges created by the COVID pandemic, business partners in Scotland and Africa can establish and develop links virtually, discussing potential areas of business collaboration in a safe manner. Scotland has been on this energy journey from the early 70’s and has faced the same challenges and opportunities and our experience creates a great opportunity to share this insight and knowledge to create growth and maximise potential.”

James Crawford, Managing Director at KURO said: “We are delighted to bring this series of events together with the aim of promoting links between Scottish and African leaders in the energy sector. Scotland has world class experience and expertise that can play an essential role in Africa’s economic diversification and sector innovation. The calibre of speakers is high meaning delegates will get valuable insight into the markets and the incredible opportunities that exist. The time is now to look at how these relationships can be built on for future years.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many industries are faced with unprecedented challenges. The Africa Energy Series will provide a platform to support organisations entering or expanding their presence within the energy sector across Africa hearing first hand from government, industry and trade professionals in order to explore the opportunities and challenges that exist.

