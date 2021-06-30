Scottish African Business Association and KURO Consulting Drive Trade and Investment at African Energy Week 2021

“With an abundance of opportunities across the entire energy value chain, Africa offers lucrative trade and investment prospects for international stakeholders. Participation by organizations such as SABA and KURO will not only further AEW 2021’s agenda of attracting global capital into African markets, but will allow African and Scottish companies to capitalize on long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships. Scottish companies can help fast-track Africa’s growth, making energy poverty history by 2030 a reality,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, the AEC.

SABA’s primary objective is to help deliver tangible commercial outputs, beneficial to both African countries and Scottish companies, by coordinating specific opportunities within emerging African markets. By facilitating a targeted approach in which African opportunities – particularly in the power, oil and gas and renewables sectors – are presented to Scottish stakeholders, SABA seeks to establish ‘win-win’ business ventures for both Africa and Scotland. Accordingly, by participating at AEW 2021, SABA will be presented with both an in-depth and interactive view of a myriad of opportunities across the entire African energy sector value chain. AEW 2021 unites African and global stakeholders, driven by a commercial focus that seeks to accelerate African energy sector growth through investment partnerships with the international community.

With networking and partnerships comprising a key focus as AEW 2021, this event represents the most ideal networking platform for SABA, in which established international ties can enable accelerated business development, fast-tracking African energy sector growth through increased trade and investment by Scottish companies. Representing the only pan-African energy conference to take place in Africa in 2021, AEW 2021 is the platform where deals are made, partnerships established, and economic-sectoral growth realized.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

For registration related enquiries, please contact registration@aew2021.com .

For sales-related enquiries, please contact sales@aew2021.com .

For media-related enquiries, please contact media@aew2021.com .

For speaker opportunity-related enquiries, please contact speakers@aew2021.com .

Media files