Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Meets Qatar's Ambassador

HE the Minister of State for African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan met on Wednesday with HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

Bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed during the meeting.

