Sasol Confirmed as Diamond Sponsor for African Energy Week in Cape Town, Announces Exclusive Sponsorship of the African Energy Awards

As diamond sponsor of Africa’s premier energy event, Sasol will participate in a range of sessions, panel discussions, and networking activities in Cape Town, promoting the company’s operations, future plans, and recent achievements. In addition to speaking at the event and engaging with African Ministers, industry leaders, and private sector executives, Sasol will hold a key exhibition space at AEW 2021, whereby information on the competitive energy company will be showcased to both African and global stakeholders.

“Sasol coming on board as a diamond sponsor is a huge achievement for AEW 2021, reiterating the value of the event in 2021 and beyond. As South Africa’s top energy company and one of Africa’s most competitive, Sasol will be a major contributor to the event’s success, driving networking, engagement and deal making, while promoting the role of the company in advancing Africa’s energy growth. By reaffirming their support of AEW 2021, Sasol is demonstrating a commitment both to Africa’s energy sector, and to the continent’s economic development,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, Conference Director for AEW 2021.

Additionally, Sasol has been confirmed as the exclusive sponsor of the highly anticipated African Energy Awards, set to take place on the 9th of November at AEW 2021. Aimed at celebrating the tremendous achievements and pioneering work of some of Africa’s leading energy sector professionals and organizations, the African Energy Awards will showcase the continent’s progress to the world. As the exclusive sponsor, Sasol will not only attend the function, but will also present some of the awards.

“The African Energy Awards will bring attention to the individuals and organizations who have made significant progress to advance Africa’s energy sector. By celebrating the accomplishments and achievements made by stakeholders across the continent, AEW 2021 will emphasize the high standards already made in the hopes of accelerating future progress. As the exclusive sponsor of the awards, Sasol recognizes and supports the achievements of Africa’s energy industry,” continued Gerbasio.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

