Rediscover Thuraya WE

It is relatively easy to ensure business continuity for remote operations in areas under GSM coverage. Keeping far-away units connected is a lot more challenging. Today, a lot of corporate applications have been optimized for a narrow band satcom channel, but welfare programmes and video maintenance have remained clearly outside of the budget. Thuraya WE will change the status quo, enabling affordable pre-paid packages for personal communication and supplying high-end video transmission from the field.

“Our solutions are inspired by daily collaboration with humanitarian missions and remote enterprises all over the world. We know of challenges in the field firsthand, and in introducing new capabilities of Thuraya WE, we have first and foremost focused on the key pain points of operations in faraway locations. Together with Thuraya Telecommunications, we have joined efforts to bring the most affordable satcom connectivity to remote teams,” shares Nabil Ben Soussia, CEO Asia, Middle East & CIS, IEC Telecom Group.

“Thuraya WE can be used to enable a welfare programme at costs comparable to GSM,” says Mr. Ben Soussia. Communication credits may be offered within a corporate CSR programme, and as and when the need arises, additional units can be made available for purchase individually onsite or through distribution channels in every country.

When coupled with the OneAssist application (powered by DigiGone) and a handsfree headset (a fully rugged device that can be attached to helmets and used with safety glasses), Thuraya WE levels up into a powerful remote management solution. OneAssist is accessed via a high-resolution display that corresponds to a 7” tablet view. Field personnel can stay in touch with HQ, share live videos and snapshots of ongoing onsite issues, and receive technical assistance from faraway experts even in low bandwidth and hard to reach environments. Not only will this increase operational efficiency, but also allows to save costs by eliminating the logistical hassle of sending a technical support team to the field every time there is a need to change a spare part or install an update.

“With Thuraya’s resilient network and wide coverage across two-thirds of the globe, Thuraya WE ensures ease of use, affordability, and efficiency,” says Jassem Nasser, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Thuraya Telecommunications Company. “Thuraya WE is an innovative solution that expands the scope of business operations for diverse sectors to areas outside terrestrial coverage. As market demands evolve rapidly, we, at Thuraya, focus on such innovative solutions and flexible applications that keep our customers ahead of the competitive curve.”

Lightweight and compact, Thuraya WE is an innovative communication solution to ensure adaptability to the new levels of productivity, operational efficiency, and safety requirements of today’s business environment. Empowering remote teams with dependable connectivity no matter where they’re located and access to optimized apps for corporate and welfare activities is a powerful strategy to ensure business continuity while gaining a competitive edge.

About IEC Telecom: IEC Telecom Group is one of the leading international providers of satellite communications services. Renowned for supplying high quality satcomsolutionsfor more than 25years, IEC Telecom delivers efficient end-to-end voice and data services when and where it matters most.

IEC Telecom enables digitalization for the maritime industry as well as remote units on land, where GSM coverage is not available. For urban networks, the satcom service provider offers a powerful satellite back up to ensure the business continuity of customer enterprises.IEC Telecom’s portfolio includes a wide range of satellite products (from handset to VSAT services), solutions, and value-added services.

IEC Telecom has long-standing business relationships with all the key satellite operators and is in the unique position to support organisations with global operations as well as offer a wide variety of plans for area-by-area use to regional customers.

IEC Telecom Group has offices across eight countries: Denmark, France, Kazakhstan, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Turkey, and UAE.

For more information, browse ourwebsite: www.IEC-Telecom.com .

About Thuraya: Thuraya, is the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE-based Al Yah Satellite Communications Company P.J.S.C. (Yahsat), which is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system, which is due to be in service by 2024.

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

For more information, visit www.Thuraya.com ; Follow us on Twitter: @ThurayaTelecom.

