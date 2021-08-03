Queen mothers to take the lead in championing exclusive breastfeeding and maternal and child nutrition

Ghana adopted the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative in 1993 in response to increased disease burden especially incidence of diarrhoeal diseases and acute respiratory tract infections among infants and children, high rates of death among non-breastfed infants and poor infant growth. These were due to sub-optimal infant feeding practices in hospitals, communities and homes including Pre-lacteal feeding, discarding of colostrum, routine separation of babies from mothers, early introduction of home foods.

Activities implemented till date, as part of the response comprises of training of regional resource teams and code monitors, enactment, monitoring and revision of the Breastfeeding law (LI 1667), preparation / assessment and designation of facilities code monitoring, advocacy for support from corporate bodies for working women, training of skills and knowledge of health staff on Complementing Feeding Counselling of Caregivers.

According to Madam Esi Foriwa Amoaful, Deputy Director for Nutrition at the Ghana Health Service, the progress made so far has among others, resulted in 634 facilities with maternity services being officially declared baby friendly. Breastfeeding activities are however, integrated into all health facilities across the country.

There is need for more work, which is why officials of the Ghana Health Service have taken a cross section of queen mothers and would-be advocates of breastfeeding through steps to improving breastfeeding counselling as well as breastfeeding messages for caregivers at home.

The queen mothers were also briefed on the regional indicators for breastfeeding where it came to light that the southern part of Ghana trailed behind in exclusive breastfeeding whereas the northern regions recorded high numbers of women who practice exclusive breastfeeding. This brought to light the need for increased awareness of the importance of breastfeeding.

The Ghana Health Service estimates that a little more than half (52%) of all babies born in Ghana are put to breast within the first hour of birth, however, only 43% of all babies under 6 months are exclusively breastfed.

Nana Amponsah Dokua III, Queen Mother, Osudoku Traditional Area said she was hopeful that the knowledge acquired would be beneficial to their community members as they would augment the effort been made by the district health officers.

The women traditional leaders have constituted themselves into the Queen Mothers Platform of Ghana as a formidable force to help champion developmental initiatives in the country.