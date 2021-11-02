Problem Hotels Provide Growth for Barrows Hotel Enterprises

Every day the company receives many requests from 4- and 5-star hotels within its Hotel Advisory department. Sometimes located in beautiful and unique locations and sometimes in the middle of a metropolis. They all have one thing in common, they have a problem with ensuring continuity. In most cases it is their bank relation or a broker who introduces us. Problems in succession, financing or the lack of a healthy cash flow are common problems. Barrows advises the management and helps with the re-development of the hotel formula. The deployment of our advisory is therefore aimed at growth, continuity and improving reputation. In some cases, Barrows takes over the Hotel and sells it on to an International Brand. A wonderful profession with an excellent return for all parties. The hoteliers are happy with the service we offer them, said Chairman Erwin Jager of Barrows Hotel Enterprises. In the coming years, Barrows will therefore focus on solid growth within this niche. Because we grew up in the world of hospitality ourselves, a hotel has no secrets for us. We take a fresh, sharp look inside and come up with a script that puts the hotel back on the map with numerous of new services and activities. The most important starting point is always the guest experience. Returning guests are good advertising and provide a foundation for building reputation. Offering a personal service stands for good hospitality for which the hotel guest is happy to pay. Offering a unique hotel experience every day makes the guest feel valued and that is often in the smallest things. Barrows Chairman Erwin Jager explains that the company will open offices in Johannesburg, Accra and Zhengzhou in the coming 2 months. Africa is an important growth country for us. Acquisitions of existing parties will quickly give Barrows enough scale to offer hotels a wide range of services. In addition to Asia and Africa, the Hotel specialist wants to expand in growth markets such as Russia from 2024. 'In the meantime, we will continue to look at opportunities for acquisitions and collaborations. Barrows Hotels focuses on adding new markets and services to serve customers in the best possible way.' Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages more than 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. The company started in 2008 as a real estate investor in the residential market in Dubai. Since 2012, Barrows has changed its strategy and the company is fully focused on the fast-growing hotel industry in the Middle East and Africa.