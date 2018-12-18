The meeting will be attended by representatives of 25 African states, including seven heads of state and government, as well as by 13 European heads of state and government and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission.

The event will be hosted by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President of Rwanda Paul Kagame.

The forum will focus on improving business cooperation between Africa and the EU, with special regard to digitisation and innovation. The agenda will further feature issues related to climate change and African investment programmes which seek to help the African population stay in their native land.

The two-day meeting began with a gala dinner in the evening.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Hungarian Government.