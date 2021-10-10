RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

President of Republic of Rwanda Receives Credentials of Qatari Ambassador

Authors:

APO Importer

HE President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame received credentials of HE Misfer Faisal Mubarak Al Ajab Al Shahwani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Rwanda.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the Republic of Rwanda, and HH's wishes of good health and happiness to him, and the government, and people of Rwanda further progress and prosperity.

Recommended articles

For his part, HE Rwanda's President entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar constant progress and prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

Media files

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu reportedly rearrested by DSS

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu reportedly rearrested by DSS

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Trending

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Saudi Arabia Tourism Development Fund Launches Digital Lending Service with Temenos in Just 60 Days

Temenos

DPI raises one of the largest Africa funds at US$900m to invest in innovation-led companies

Development Partners International (DPI)

Zambian smallholders to benefit from EUR 30 Million agriculture investment initiative launched by Zanaco and Team Europe

European Commission