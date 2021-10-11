RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

President Kenyatta Holds Talks With UN Secretary General Antonio Guteress In New York

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday held bilateral talks with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guteress at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The President, who is in the US on a two-day official visit, and the UN boss discussed several subjects of global importance among them the security and humanitarian crises in Haiti and Ethiopia's Tigray region as well as preparations for the forthcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

On Ethiopia, the President and his host agreed to continue engaging the Ethiopian government and other actors in the internal conflict with a view of finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

On the political and humanitarian situation in Haiti, the President and Mr Guteress resolved to continue rallying the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of the troubled Carribean nation as it navigates its way out of the current crisis.

Once again, President Kenyatta affirmed Kenya's commitment to the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and assured Mr Guteress of the country's determination to continue working with his office in advancing the United Nations agenda globally.

The President, who was accompanied to the meeting with Mr Guteress by Kenya's Permanent Representative to the UN Amb Martin Kimani, will later on Monday witness the signing of a business pact between KEPSA and the Corporate Council on Africa, the largest umbrella body of US companies operating in Africa.

On Tuesday, the Head of State will chair a UN Security Council session on diversity, state building and peace before participating in an International Peace Institute's Global Leaders' discussion on the UN Secretary General's Common Agenda report.

