President Akufo-Addo Accepts Role of Champion of the 3rd Industrial Development Decade for Africa

It may be recalled that on 25 th July 2016, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/70/293 in which it proclaimed the period 2016–2025 as the Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa (IDDA III), calling upon the African Union Commission, the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, the Economic Commission for Africa and, specifically, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), to develop, operationalize and lead the implementation of the programme for the IDDA III.