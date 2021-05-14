Pozzovivo forced to withdraw from Giro d'Italia following stage 6 crash

Upon finishing he was immediately attended to by our team doctor and had an x-ray examination of the affected arm and ribs, which showed no sign of fracture. After an intensive night of treatment, a further assessment was conducted on Friday morning where it was deemed that it would not be possible to safely continue.

2021 saw Pozzovivo start the Corsa Rosa for the 15 th time, with his ambitions high following his 11 th place overall finish in 2020, and he started in blistering fashion with a superb opening stage time trial in Turin.

In 2019 Pozzovivo sustained major injuries in a crash with a car that at the time looked likely to end his career, before regaining full fitness and joining the team in January 2020.

I’m very sad to leave the Giro because my shape was very good and the team was doing a great Giro. It’s very hard to give up but my left arm, elbow, is in a condition that I can’t stay on a bike in any way so I had to take this decision.

Yesterday I went above the limit to finish the stage and to have some more hours to see the consequences of the crash. During the stage I was in big trouble to stay on the bike so I expected a miracle during the night but it hasn’t happened.

It will be very difficult in the next few days watching the other riders doing the climbs, the other mountain stages, but I think that I will be busy trying to recover very quickly and this is already a big motivation to come back earlier.

This is obviously not good news for the team and I’m so disappointed for Domenico following the two crashes inside the first 10km. But at the same time we know that this is a part of our job and so in the next stages our strategy will change and we must continue in this Giro on other goals: day-by-day.

When Domenico left the team this morning I told him to stay calm, we did the absolute maximum as a team to keep him in the race. Our medical team worked through the night to give him the best chance to start this morning but finally it was impossible, and so we wish him a swift recovery. We all know he is a fighter, and the epitomises the spirit in this team.

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles.People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

