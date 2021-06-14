RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

PM meeting with President Ramaphosa of South Africa: 13 June 2021

The Prime Minister met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the G7 Summit in Cornwall.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
The Prime Minister outlined the importance of the UK’s relationship with South Africa and the leaders agreed to work together to strengthen that relationship, including through enhancing our trade partnership and investment links.

He explained the work the UK is doing to increase access to vaccines worldwide, which includes our financial contribution to COVAX and our recent announcement that the UK will donate 100 million surplus vaccines in the next year.

The leaders agreed there is an urgent need to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity around the world and increase access.

The Prime Minister and President Ramaphosa discussed the need for the G7, and other large economies, to support clean and sustainable growth in the developing world.

They also talked about a number of foreign policy issues including Zimbabwe.

