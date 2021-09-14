Paradigm Initiative launches tools of impact in the digital space

Tirelessly working to promote digital inclusion and defend digital rights at a time when it matters the most, the PIN Festival- Senegal is a celebration of all their successes achieved between 2020 and 2021 by the team and the support of partners.

The festival is aimed at government ministers, permanent secretaries, heads of human rights commissions, and other related agencies, members of parliament, private sector leaders, particularly in the tech industry, civil society organisations, religious and cultural leaders, academics, media organizations, journalists and the general public.

During the four-days attendees can expect the launching of PIN’s new office and LIFE programme in Senegal. In addition, they will be treated to a box set launch of several reports and initiatives (Tools of Impact in the Digital Space) focussed on Data Protection, Londa, Digital Security, Health Surveillance and Focus.

PIN will also host a Digital Rights Academy positioned towards Francophone countries aimed at building the capacity of new digital rights defenders as well as provide a platform for discussions, networking and mapping action plans for enhancing digital rights and inclusion in Africa.

Speaking about the festival, Nnenna Paul-Ugochukwu, Chief Operating Officer at Paradigm Initiativesaid the team is excited about the Senegal festival. It is going to be a celebration and a great opportunity to highlight the great work we do at PIN in advocating for digital rights and inclusion within Africa.

“The PIN Festival is a celebration of all the effort that has gone on behind the scenes to advance digital rights and inclusion in Africa during the COVID-19 period by PIN. Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic posed many threats to human rights both online and offline and brought many disruptions to the world of work as many organisations had to make adjustments to their plans and programmes. Ironically, the pandemic was the much-needed wake-up call that highlighted the importance of technology and solidified why PIN exists.”

