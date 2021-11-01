RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

PAC Capital Commits to a 3-year Sponsorship Agreement with CANEX presents Africa @Portugal Fashion Week

Authors:

APO Importer

To reiterate its commitment towards fostering investment opportunities within Africa’s fashion industry, PAC Capital Limited “PAC Capital” (www.PACCapitalLtd.com) is a proud sponsor of Africa @Portugal Fashion Week 2021. According to the organizers, the inaugural event, which held from 13 to 16 October 2021 is part of Afreximbank’s Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Programme, which aims to facilitate investments in Africa’s creative and cultural economy through financing, capacity building, export and investment promotion, digital solutions, promotion of linkages and partnerships, and policy advocacy.

PAC Capital Limited
PAC Capital Limited

Humphrey Oriakhi, PAC Capital Managing Director, commented: “The importance of collaboration for the development of the African fashion industry cannot be overemphasized. With the growing need by industry players to adequate global shocks, boost government revenue, foreign reserve earnings and corporate profit, promoting the African Creative industry is a must, and this is a future that PAC Capital Limited has committed to bringing to reality through this sponsorship.”

Recommended articles

Within the framework of this partnership, Portugal’s National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (Associação Nacional de Jovens Empresários – ANJE), through its fashion project called Portugal Fashion, will provide African designers with showcasing platforms, facilitate their access to international markets and strengthen their capacities through business mentoring and technical assistance in apparel production.

PAC Capital noted that the sponsorship draws from ANJE’s three-year partnership to support and promote Africa’s fashion apparel and textile manufacturing industry in Portugal and across Europe. The African Fashion sector has an opportunity to play a pivotal role in redefining the new way of mindful fashion consumption. It can take advantage of the existing drivers in the business environment as it embarks on the industrialization and sustainability journey.

In addition to this event, Afreximbank and ANJE have structured a partnership to advise and support European and Portuguese companies seeking to invest in Africa, where ANJE will act as a one-stop-shop for investors looking into Africa and seeking advisory services and support from both Afreximbank and ANJE.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of PAC Capital Limited.

Media Contact: On behalf of PAC Capital Limited Omolola Ojo Email: omolola.ojo@panafricancapitalholdings.com

About PAC Capital Limited PAC Capital Limited ‘PAC Capital’ is the investment banking arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings with an excellent track record of successful fundraising and financial advisory services that encompass Aviation, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Power & Energy, Oil & Gas, Agro-Allied, Hospitality, etc. The company provides comprehensive Advisory services to a diverse client base which includes Financial Institutions, Corporations, Individual and Institutional Investors and Government Agencies. PAC Capital’s transaction experience spans several sectors including Banking, Insurance, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy, Aviation, and the Public Sector.

Media files

PAC Capital Limited
PAC Capital Limited 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Liquorose channels Rihanna in sheer outfit, fashion hit or miss?

Liquorose channels Rihanna in sheer outfit, fashion hit or miss?

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Busted: UK girlfriend of Zionfelix releases hot audio about their sex bouts (WATCH)

Busted: UK girlfriend of Zionfelix releases hot audio about their sex bouts (WATCH)

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

'I don’t regret ever kissing KiDi' – Cina Soul maintains (WATCH)

'I don’t regret ever kissing KiDi' – Cina Soul maintains (WATCH)

Guys with pure intentions are boring – Lady says heartbreaks are necessary

"Guys with pure intentions are boring" – Lady says heartbreaks are necessary

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021

Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

Trending

Barko to Launch a Digital Bank for Low-Income South Africans on The Temenos Banking Cloud

Temenos

Adapting to Keep People Living with HIV Taking their Treatment in the Central African Republic

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Charting a Path for Africa; African Business and Policymakers Should Outline Energy Transition and ESG Policies at African Energy Week in Cape Town (By Tobi Karim)

African Energy Chamber

FESPACO: More awards for "Above Water" - the first feature film directed by A�ssa Ma�ga

APO Group