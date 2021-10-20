'Overzealous' security services undermining South Sudan peace: rights experts

“The State’s targeting of high-profile human rights defenders will have a chilling effect on civil societyand will discourage public participation and corrode confidence in the important processes of transitional justice , constitution making and national elections, which are essential for the success of the transition envisaged by the 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement,” said Commissioner Andrew Clapham.

Communicationbreakdown

The actionsof theNational Security Services (NSS)haveincludeddetentions, raids, alikelyinternet shutdown and an enhancedsecuritypresence on the streets of Juba, the panel said in a statement.

Those targeted bythreats, harassment and intimidationhaveincludedprominent human rights defenders,journalistsand civil society actors . Many have played a key role in the country’s peace and justice processes.

“JameDavidKolokand MichaelWaniare among those now sheltering outside the country in fear for their lives,” the UN Commission said,in reference toMr.Kolok’smembershipof the Technical Committee to Conduct Consultative Process on Truth, Reconciliation and Healing – a position reaffirmed in May by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Frozen out

Mr.Wanihad beena youth representative on the National Constitution Amendment Committee,according tothe UN panel,whichnotedthatboth men’sbank accounts,“and those of the non-government organisations they lead, are among those recently blocked on government orders, with other civil society actors also affected”.

The 2018Revitalised Agreement for the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudancontainspower-sharing arrangements between President SalvaKiirand opposition leader,RiekMachar.

The accordrequires the drafting of a permanent Constitution and the establishment of a Commission on Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing.

Althoughimplementation of these and other measures– such aspublic consultationrequirements-have been slow, government leaders have renewed pledges and taken steps toward thesein recent months,the UN Commission said.

“These latest restrictions and acts of harassment follow the formation on 30 July of a new civil society coalition whose members planned a public assembly to take place on 30 August,”it explained.

Clampdown in Juba

The UN Commission – which was appointed by the Human Rights Council in March 2016to investigate crimeslinked to civil war that erupted in 2011 -noted that thispublic assembly could not take placeamid “detentions, raiding of premises, an apparent internet shutdown, and an enhanced presence of security forces on the streets of Juba”.

Numerous civil society leadersare still indetentionand their wellbeingisunclear, the commissioners said.

“The State’s authorities must respect and protect the rights of human rights defenders; this is an obligation under international law ,” saidCommissioner BarneyAfako. “It would also demonstrate that South Sudan’s commitment to strengthening its systems for the consolidation of human rights is genuine.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

Media files