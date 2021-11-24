RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Operational update on Ethiopia: Responding to the growing humanitarian needs amid increasingly difficult security conditions

Authors:

APO Importer

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people throughout northern Ethiopia face increasing hardship, as fighting intensifies. At the same time, shifting frontlines and deteriorating security make access for vital humanitarian aid even more challenging.

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Urgent humanitarian needs continue to grow in Amhara and Afar regions, where newly displaced people desperately need assistance. Thousands of people arrive in urban areas with nothing. They sleep in overcrowded shelters, schools or even out in the open, relying on support from the host communities, who face acute shortages of water, food and power.

Recommended articles

"It is a race against the clock to respond to some of the most urgent humanitarian needs," said Nicolas Von Arx, the Head of the ICRC delegation in Addis Ababa. "In more difficult to access areas we are often the only ones, together with the Ethiopian Red Cross, to bring assistance to communities, and the needs outstrip the capacity of humanitarian agencies to respond. As frontlines shift, we are constantly adapting our operations to reach these areas in consultation with regional and local stakeholders. We also mindful of safety and security for our teams, keeping our footprint in country under regular review".

Families were torn apart by the conflict and many remain without news of their closest relatives. "Until they can manage to reach out and know about their loved ones, many people are having sleepless nights," said Assefa, a volunteer from the Ethiopian Red Cross Society.

Healthcare in and around conflict areas is under an enormous strain. Medical staff face increasing personal insecurity, while treating conflict related casualties and trying to cover basic health needs for an uprooted and weakened population. In some areas, as a result, healthcare services are practically absent at the time when people need them the most.

In the Tigray region, providing much needed assistance has slowed dramatically as stocks are depleted and no movement of humanitarian supplies has been possible for several weeks. Combined with the difficulties of moving fuel and cash into Tigray for humanitarian operations, it is increasingly challenging to operate in a meaningful way.

During his visit to Ethiopia last month, ICRC President Peter Maurer stressed that "civilians must be spared and cared for, even amidst heavy fighting, and all sides in the conflict must respect International Humanitarian Law". As fighting intensifies, this remains a critical message.

Faced with these challenges, the ICRC maintains its countrywide response, seeking to bring much needed assistance and to restore family links in northern Ethiopia, and in other parts of the country, within the parameters of a fast-moving security situation.

Since the beginning of October, the ICRC has:

Assisted 312'000 people with household supplies, shelter and cash throughout the country, with a focus on northern Ethiopia.Donated medical supplies and equipment to 5 hospitals for the treatment of 1'300 wounded patients.Distributed food assistance to over 8'000 vulnerable people in Tigray, including detainees, children, pregnant and lactating mothers, people with disabilities as well as medical personnel.Facilitated access to clean water to 68'000 people within Tigray and 70'000 in Amhara.Helped over 12,000 people restore or maintain family links, facilitating exchange of news by family members.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The age you have the best sex according to research

The age you have the best sex according to research

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

“You got some cheese kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

5 sensitive questions you should never ask your partner about their exes

5 sensitive questions you should never ask your partner about their exes

Here are signs that you're not the main chick in your relationship

Here are signs that you're not the main chick in your relationship

Dear women, here are 5 things you probably don't know you do in bed that men hate

Dear women, here are 5 things you probably don't know you do in bed that men hate

5 ways to know you bought a bleaching cream

5 ways to know you bought a bleaching cream

7 things men find attractive in women, according to science

7 things men find attractive in women, according to science

Trending

Indian Team Triumphant in Inaugural Inspiring Futures Event

Adam Bradford Agency

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Nokia, UNICEF and Orange Foundation partner to empower young people in Morocco

Nokia

Digital Payments in Kenya Grow Beyond Pandemic-Led Push, reports Cellulant

Cellulant