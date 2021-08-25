OPEC Secretary General sees 2021 as a Before and After Year, as Congo Takes Presidency of the Organization

“This year will be a watershed year because it will serve as a link between the journey of OPEC in the last 60 years and the bridge to the next 60 years,” H.E. Barkindo stated, adding that “it will be the year when the world will focus once again on climate change post-COP26 in Glasgow this year. Therefore, energy transition in 2022 will likely take center stage in global conversations and discourse,” remarked the Secretary-General.