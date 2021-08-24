OPEC Secretary General Says Africa Needs to Combat Energy Poverty As a Priority

Speaking during a meeting at the Republic of the Congo’s National Oil Company, Société nationale des pétroles duCongo (SNPC), as part of a historic three day OPEC and African Energy Chamber delegation to the country on Monday, he highlighted the role of oil and gas in the development of Africa’s energy industry, as well as global energy security. H.E. Barkindo further pointed out that while improvements in renewable energy technologies have been made, the oil and gas industry remains the primary road out of widespread energy and economic deprivation.