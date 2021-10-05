RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Non-Resident Irish Ambassador pays courtesy call on Seychelles Foreign Minister

The newly accredited Irish Ambassador to Seychelles, Mrs. Mary O’Neill paid a courtesy call on Minister Radegonde, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, on Monday 4 October 2021. Ambassador O’Neill presented her credential letters before the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, on Tuesday 5 October 2021, at State House.

During the meeting, Minister Radegonde described the relations between Seychelles and Ireland as “historic”. The diplomats took this opportunity to discuss past and existing areas of cooperation in key sectors such as Health and Education. In his capacity as Minister for Tourism, Minister Radegonde proudly remarked on the 10 th year of establishment of cooperation between the Shannon College and the Seychelles Tourism Academy.

Minister Radegonde also conveyed his appreciation to the Irish Government for removing Seychelles from its red list, reassuring the Ambassador of Government’s efforts to ensure visitors safe travels and stay in Seychelles.

Other topics of discussions were Climate Change, Blue Economy and the possibility of negotiating and concluding a General Cooperation Agreement with Ireland.

H.E. Ms. O’Neill, is the 2nd Irish Ambassador to be accredited to the Republic of Seychelles with residence in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Also present at the meeting were Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Department, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Principal Secretary for Tourism Department, Mrs. Sherin Francis and other senior officials of the Foreign Affairs Department.

Seychelles and Ireland established diplomatic relations in 1999.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

