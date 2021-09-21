RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Niger Signs its fourth Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2022-2027

Authors:

APO Importer

Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, the Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energies of Niger, and Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Niger’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2022–2027 on 21 September. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Niger has been an IAEA Member State since 1969. Its 2022–2027 CPF identifies five priority areas:

Recommended articles
  1. Nuclear and radiation safety and security
  2. Food and agriculture
  3. Health and nutrition
  4. Water and the environment
  5. Mining, energy and industry

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Media files

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

MBGN 2021: Miss Abuja Oluchi Madubuike crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

BBNaija 2021: I feel like a widow - Saskay on Jaypaul's eviction

BBNaija's Lucy spoils herself with a Lexus car

Air Force receives report on plane crash that killed COAS, 10 others

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

Northern Elders Forum says the north has the numbers to continue ruling Nigeria

Trending

Arabian & African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC) 2021 at a glance: a sneak peek at the sessions and speakers set for this year's highly anticipated event

Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC)

IOM Relocates Over 17,000 People Uprooted by Conflict in Northern Ethiopia to New Shelter

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

The Republic of Zimbabwe Deposits the Instrument of Ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

African Union (AU)

Ambassador A.Sidoruk meets Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana

Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of South Africa