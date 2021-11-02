Niasse Aissatou Cissoko, President and Founder of Senegal Oil & Gas Academy to Speak at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

SOGA is one of several private sector schools taking an active role in Senegal training a broad spectrum of students to help prepare them for new trades and challenges in the energy, oil and gas sectors. SOGA provides a competitive advantage in the job market in Senegal’s oil and gas sector, one of the most rapidly evolving segments of the national economy as the country gets set for large-scale oil & gas production from 2023 onwards.

SOGA provides students and young professionals from not only Senegal, but globally, with DTS, BTS, License, Master and Certification level training in the fields of energy and extractive industries. The academy meets the needs of industry and society, in particular in terms of innovation and sustainable development, and prepares its students and learners to be actors in the energy transition. SOGA also offers versatile professional training and strong international exposure, based on a solid industrial base and on the scientific environment (www.senegaloilandgasacademy.com) of the extractive industry.

“Niasse Aissatou Cissoko undoubtedly will be a valuable participant at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power (https://bit.ly/3mEbURU) 2021 Conference and Exhibition. We are honored to host her and hear her view points on the Senegal Oil and Gas Academy’s important role in expanding the role of oil and gas sector training in Senegal as the country prepares for a new future as an oil and gas producing country and as an example of successful women who are shaping the future of Senegal’s energy sector,” Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition says.

In response to growing demand for renewable power, and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed in Africa, Energy Capital & Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas, & Power 2021 conference and exhibition during 13-14 December 2021. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

