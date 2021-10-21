Mr. Nguema Mbengono is also serving as Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Switzerland. Prior to his arrival to Switzerland, he had been serving as Equatorial Guinea’s Ambassador to Brazil since 2018. He was Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Equatorial Guinea starting 2015 and Vice Minister for National Security starting 2013. He served as an advisor to the President on national security starting 2016, and as a member of the National Council for the ruling party, the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea.
New Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva
Juan Ndong Nguema Mbengono, the new Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.
Mr. Nguema Mbengono served as Equatorial Guinea’s Ambassador to Morocco, concurrently serving as non-resident Ambassador to Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria, from 2002 to 2011. He was Ambassador to Gabon starting 2012. He was posted in Cuba starting 2000, and in Cameroon starting 1995 in different capacities. He has also represented Equatorial Guinea in many regional and international conferences and meetings.
Mr. Nguema Mbengono completed professional studies at the Yaoundé Cameroon Police School for complete training of commissioners (1985-1989) and the Saint-Cyr-Au-Mont D’Or France Police School (1992). He was born on 27 May 1961 and is married with five children.
