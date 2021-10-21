New Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

Mr. Nguema Mbengono is also serving as Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Switzerland. Prior to his arrival to Switzerland, he had been serving as Equatorial Guinea’s Ambassador to Brazil since 2018. He was Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Equatorial Guinea starting 2015 and Vice Minister for National Security starting 2013. He served as an advisor to the President on national security starting 2016, and as a member of the National Council for the ruling party, the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea.