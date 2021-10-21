RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

New Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

Authors:

APO Importer

Juan Ndong Nguema Mbengono, the new Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva. 

United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG)
United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG)

Mr. Nguema Mbengono is also serving as Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Switzerland. Prior to his arrival to Switzerland, he had been serving as Equatorial Guinea’s Ambassador to Brazil since 2018. He was Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Equatorial Guinea starting 2015 and Vice Minister for National Security starting 2013. He served as an advisor to the President on national security starting 2016, and as a member of the National Council for the ruling party, the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea.

Recommended articles

Mr. Nguema Mbengono served as Equatorial Guinea’s Ambassador to Morocco, concurrently serving as non-resident Ambassador to Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria, from 2002 to 2011. He was Ambassador to Gabon starting 2012. He was posted in Cuba starting 2000, and in Cameroon starting 1995 in different capacities. He has also represented Equatorial Guinea in many regional and international conferences and meetings.

Mr. Nguema Mbengono completed professional studies at the Yaoundé Cameroon Police School for complete training of commissioners (1985-1989) and the Saint-Cyr-Au-Mont D’Or France Police School (1992). He was born on 27 May 1961 and is married with five children.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

5 ways to have more mind-blowing sex in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing sex in your relationship

#FreeShattaWale: 'It's heartbreaking, sad seeing Shatta Wale in handcuffs' - Captain Planet

#FreeShattaWale: 'It's heartbreaking, sad seeing Shatta Wale in handcuffs' - Captain Planet

Trending

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

Africa.com

Africa Cup Three Day Tournament: Senegal comes back from defeat to victory

Rugby Africa

Black Pearls, Blue Whales Emerge Victors of Women's 7s

Uganda Rugby Union

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Congo discuss enhancing cooperation

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation