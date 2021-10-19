NBA Africa to Recognize League's 75 Most Memorable Moments on the Continent in Celebration of 75th Anniversary Season

“The NBA’s history in Africa has spanned more than three decades, with African giants and NBA Legends Hakeem Olajuwon, Dikembe Mutombo and Manute Bol paving the way for the growth of the game and the NBA across the continent,” said NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams. “This is a landmark season for the NBA, and we look forward to highlighting the players, moments and events that represent both the rich history and promising future of basketball in Africa.”

The NBA has a decades-long history in Africa and opened its African headquarters in Johannesburg in 2010. Since then, the league’s efforts in Africa have focused on increasing access to basketball and the NBA through grassroots and elite development, media distribution, corporate partnerships, NBA Africa Games, the launch of the BAL, and more. In May, the NBA launched NBA Africa as a new, standalone entity that conducts the league’s business in Africa, including the BAL.

