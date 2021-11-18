National Aviation Services (NAS) is the First Ground Handling Agent (GHA) to Integrate with IATA Travel Pass

Rami Al Haddad, Group CIO at NAS highlighted “NAS prides itself on pioneering innovative travel solutions throughout the pandemic. We are pleased to integrate with IATA Travel Pass to not only enhance the customer experience but also fulfill the requirements of airlines, airports and governments - safely, seamlessly and efficiently. Through the integration with IATA Travel Pass, anyone tested through MUNA or with vaccine credentials attested by MUNA, can utilize the QR codes from these platforms, for quicker passage at airports around the world.”

NAS has a presence in more than 55 airports across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia providing services to more than half of the world’s top ten airlines and key aviation hubs. It’s portfolio of pioneering services also includes cargo management, airport technologies, lounge management, meet and assist services as well as aviation training. The company follows the highest international aviation standards and holds a number of global certifications including IATA’s Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) that highlights the company’s promise of providing high quality services, with a strong focus on safety and security.

“Ground operations will grind to a halt if ground handling agents have to manage passengers’ COVID-19 travel requirements—test results or vaccine certifications—with paper documentation. NAS’s integration of IATA Travel Pass with MUNA will enable passengers to easily upload their verified COVID-19 test results from MUNA into IATA Travel Pass and check they have the correct heath credentials for their destination so they can arrive at the airport ready-to-fly. Having the confidence of a major ground handling company like NAS support IATA Travel Pass is hugely significant. We hope that this cooperation will become a model for other ground handlers to follow,” Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security.

