National Aviation Services (NAS) awarded Airport Lounge Tender for New Terminal in Zambia

The tender issued by Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL), is a part of its effort to upgrade the four international airports in the country. ZACL has committed US$360 million for the ongoing expansion at KKIA.

National Aviation Services (NAS) is a leading airport services provider in emerging markets while NAC2000 Corporation is a key ground services company in Zambia. The five-year tender includes building a 588 square meter exclusive departure lounge that will cater to all passengers travelling out of the airport in Lusaka. The lounge will offer a comfortable space for passengers to relax, enjoy a meal, or catch up on last-minute work before boarding their flight. The new Pearl Lounge will be part of more than 50 lounges operated by NAS across its network in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

Hassan El-Houry, Group CEO of NAS said, “We are proud to be trusted by ZACL for the first exclusive lounge at the new terminal in Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka. With the airport being the largest in the country, we will be serving at a hub for both domestic and international passengers travelling out of the country. Utilizing our lounge development and management experience, we look forward to delivering a lounge that will be on par with international standards around the globe.”

Offering ground handling to over 100 airline customers and operating lounges in more than 50 airports, NAS’s portfolio of services also includes comprehensive ground handling services, meet and assist, cargo management, airport technologies, fixed base operations, terminal management, aviation training and travel solutions. With its affiliation with leading industry organizations, NAS follows international aviation standards with certifications from ISO, EMS, RA3 and OHSAS practices.

One of the first ground handlers in the world to obtain the IATA’s Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification, NAS continues to pursue it in each of its stations, illustrating the company’s commitment to providing high quality services, with a focus on safety and security. With over 8,000 employees of 65 different nationalities at the core of its worldwide network, NAS is also committed to investing into the development of infrastructure, equipment, technology and human capital of its expanding geographies.

Jonathan Lewis, Managing Director of NAC2000 Corporation highlighted, “We are excited to work with ZACL and proud be the local partner with NAS, global experts in the airport lounge sector, to deliver a world class facility the new KKIA”.

NAC2000 Corporation is the only ISAGO registered and certified ground services provider in Zambia. A Zambian company, it has been in operation for more than 20 years at all the international airports supporting airlines as well as ad hoc operators. The business, focussed on ground handling, warehousing, and cold storage, continues to evolve, becoming an industry leader in the service of support logistics relating to the movement of cargo and passengers.

About National Aviation Services (NAS): National Aviation Services (NAS) is the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets. Established in 2003, NAS quickly transformed from a Kuwait based ground-handling company into an emerging markets leader in the industry. NAS is present in over 50 airports across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, handling seven of the world’s top 10 airlines and managing more than 50 airport lounges.

With an employee base of over 8,000 capable and experienced employees at the core of its worldwide network, NAS is committed to providing aviation services that benchmark to the best in the world.

The NAS portfolio of services includes ramp and passenger services, cargo management, engineering and line maintenance, airport technologies, fixed base operations, terminal management, aviation training, travel solutions, lounge management and meet-and-assist packages.

Affiliated with leading industry organizations, NAS follows international aviation standards with certifications from ISO, EMS, RA3 and OHSAS practices. NAS is one of the first ground handlers in the world to obtain the IATA’s Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification illustrating the company’s commitment to providing high quality services, with a focus on safety and security.

