Naana Frimpong appointed to DLA Piper Africa Board

The Board comprises representatives from the 20 African countries in which DLA Piper Africa has offices in addition to four representatives nominated by DLA Piper. The Board has strategic oversight of DLA Piper Africa’s development; is responsible for monitoring and supporting the performance of its Member firms; and makes decisions, including the allocation of funding, taking into account the interests of its Member firms, clients and the communities in which we operate.

Naana joined DLA Piper LLP (US) in June 2021. A former federal prosecutor and seasoned trial lawyer, she has extensive experience defending individuals and companies in high-profile civil and criminal matters brought by a wide variety of regulators in the United States, as well as in foreign countries. Her practice includes white-collar criminal defense; internal corporate investigations and government enforcement actions, including violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; compliance consulting; international arbitration; and international disputes.

Naana is a dual US/Ghanaian citizen and is the sole DLA Piper LLP (US) representative on the board, with the other three DLA Piper representatives comprising partners of DLA Piper International LLP.

Commenting on the appointment, James Kamau, Chair of DLA Piper Africa, said: “We are delighted to welcome Naana to the Board of DLA Piper Africa. Having grown up in Ghana and Botswana and studied and worked in the US, Naana brings both local market understanding and an appreciation for African culture as well as international best practice. Combined with her extensive experience advising local and international organisations on white-collar criminal investigations, including those involving Africa, Naana will make an invaluable contribution to governance that supports our ambitious strategy.”

Naana commented: “DLA Piper’s unrivalled Africa offering was one of the key factors in my decision to join the firm. I have followed DLA Piper Africa closely over the last few years and the progress being made is impressive. Africa remains an important investment destination for many leading US industries and fortune 500 companies and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the continent and globally to support our clients in their US-Africa business opportunities. In my role on the DLA Piper Africa Board, I am committed to driving more sustainable business practices that will help to ensure the future growth of our Member firms and our clients.”

