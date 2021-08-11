RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Mozambique government retakes key town from militants

Authors:

APO Importer

Mozambican and Rwandan government forces have taken control of Mocimboa da Praia in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province. The town had been controlled by an armed group linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) since August 2020. Mozambican authorities should now quickly move to ensure humanitarian aid reaches local residents who have been trapped in the town for more than a year .

Human Rights Watch (HRW)
Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Humanitarian agencies including the United Nations World Food Programme and Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) were forced to abandon Mocímboa da Praia last year for security reasons, leaving residents without food and medical supplies.

Recommended articles

The government should immediately facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to Mocimboa da Praia, meeting obligations as a member state of the Kampala Convention , an African Union treaty on internal displacement, and under international humanitarian law.

Most residents had abandoned the villages surrounding Mocimboa de Praia following previous attacks by the armed group, locally known as Al-Shabab or mashababos. Many others fled the coastal town last August, walking several days in the bush or spending days at sea without food or water until reaching the shores of the provincial capital, Pemba. An unknown number of people stayed in Mocimboa da Praia, some shown in recent footage shared by Mozambican and Rwandan state media.

The Mozambican Ministry of Defense spokesman, Col. Omar Saranga, said joint military forces were in control of public government buildings, markets, and restaurants, along with the port, airport, and hospital. But he did not provide details on military or civilian casualties, or the number of people being detained. Troops were working to secure surrounding villages that are still under the armed group’s control, he said.

The joint Mozambique and Rwanda forces deployed to Mocimboa da Praia should uphold human rights and prevent abuses against the population. Government forces and non-state armed groups are obligated under international humanitarian law to protect civilians under their control and remove them from the vicinity of military operations. The Mozambican government should move quickly to fully secure Mocimboa da Praia town and surrounding villages before residents return to their homes. Failure to do so could place thousands at risk from further attacks by Al-Shabab and fighting between the group and government forces.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Media files

Human Rights Watch (HRW)
Human Rights Watch (HRW) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido announces acting role in new Hollywood movie

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Armed robbers took “the groundnut” student “was eating" & advised him to avoid bad groups

Sports Minister says the athlete who complained about having only one kit at the Olympics embarrassed Nigeria

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Army to free 2 senior Boko Haram bomb experts after rehabilitation

‘Yes, I smoke weed sometimes and so what’ - Abena Korkor fires back at A-Plus