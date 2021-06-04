RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Mozambique: African Development Bank financial package for local content and SME development to boost job creation

Authors:

APO Importer

The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) has approved a $1 million grant to boost local content and development of Small and Medium-Size Enterprise (SME) initiatives in the southern African nation of Mozambique.

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
African Development Bank Group (AfDB) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

The grant, from the Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Multi-Donor Trust Fund (YEI MDTF), will provide technical and institutional assistance to the Instituto para a Promoção das Pequenas e Médias Empresas, or IPEME, for the direct support of start-ups and SMEs, with a particular focus on youth-led and women-owned in business.

Recommended articles

The Mozambique YWEB Start Up Project with the IPEME will be a multisector local content initiative focusing on tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, ICT, health, and transport, emphasizing youth-led businesses and WEBs. It aims to facilitate supply links between such initiatives and large companies, including government entities and non-governmental organizations (NGO's).

Solomon Quaynor, African Development Bank's Vice President in charge of Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization said the project would improve job creation, linkages between local SMEs, and youth and women empowerment.

“They are in line with the Bank's core objective of supporting private sector development in Africa, including through the promotion of local entrepreneurship, the development of value chains and support to MSMEs that represent the bulk of the African economic fabric," Quaynor noted.

The project will also support more than 150 local companies by facilitating access to skills and certification, contracts with large firms and finance from local financial institutions, Country Director Pietro Toigo said. “These partnerships demonstrate a strong commitment from the Mozambique government to support local business, communities and create jobs, particularly in the north of the country.

IPEME, which in English stands for The Institute for the Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises,is a public entity under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, aimed at boosting and developing small and medium sized businesses.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact : Amba Mpoke-Bigg Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank email: a.mpoke-bigg@afdb.org

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps receives proposal to change Nigeria's name to UAR

Rema, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, Sho Madjozi, Master KG and and Nasty C named on Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list

BBNaija Reunion is back! Lockdown season housemates set to return this June

Airplane gets stuck in mud at airport after skidding off the runway (video)

UNICEF report says blocking children from watching pornography violates their human rights

My husband refuses to let me spend 1 week with my ex-boyfriend to plan his wedding - Woman

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Shoprite finally leaves Nigeria for good

Masquerade screams as bullet penetrates him after spiritual powers failed